Tate Baseball Opens Preseason With 3-0 Shutout Of West Florida

February 13, 2020

The Tate Aggies opened their 2020 baseball preseason with a 3-0 shutout of West Florida on Wednesday.

Josiah Glodfelter got the start on the mound for the Aggies, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out six over three innings. Tanner Rochon went for two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Grant Gill pitched a single inning, striking out three. Ethan George closed with three strikeouts.

At the plate, Jackson Penton led the Aggies, going 2-3.

Also for Tate: Cole Fryman 1-3; Jadon Fryman 1-3, 2R; Jackson Penton 2-3, RBI; Jordan Jarman 1-2, RBI; Josiah Glodfelter, 1-1, BB; Dalton Bowen 0-2; R.

