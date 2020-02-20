Tate Drops Season Opener 4-2 To Crestview

The Crestview Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night in a 4-2 win over the Tate Aggies in their regular season opener.

Crestview scored two runs in both the first and second innings in a game that saw the Aggies scoreless until the seventh.

Tate’s Jordan Jarman gave up four runs on three hits in four innings while striking out one. Ethan George tossed a couple of innings, giving up one run and striking out five.

In the top of the seventh, Jadon Fryman smacked a homer for the Aggies, going 1-3 with a RBI. Also for Tate: Jackson Penton 2-3, R; Adam Nisewonger 1-3.

In junior varsity action, the Tate JV Aggies defeated Crestview 11-8 on Wednesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.