Student Arrested For Alleged Hit List Targeting Students At Ernest Ward Middle School

February 28, 2020

An Ernest Ward Middle School student has been arrested for an alleged hit list threatening other students last week.

Thursday afternoon, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but did not release the student’s name.

After writing the hit list naming other students that would be targeted, the student then reported that she found the note and turned it into school officials, leading to an investigation that delayed the departure of buses from the school on February 21.

“The evidence shows that the student that brought the note to the attention of the school was the person that created it,” ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs said following the incident.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 