Six People Charged In Escambia County Valentine’s Day Drug Bust

February 15, 2020

Six people were busted in a drug operation on Valentine’s Day in Escambia County.

On Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home located in the 100 block of Concordia Boulevard. Inside the home, deputies found 984.8 grams of spice, 13.6 grams of methamphetamine, and small amounts of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Deputies also located a firearm and $3,671 dollars in cash.

Jacob Brill, Kathleen Taylor, and Sarah Cox were arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Russo Vincent was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Josey Brill and Faith Custer were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 