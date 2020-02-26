Sheriff Confirms Bounties, Contract Killings; Plea Issued For Public’s Help

As law enforcement, commissioners and community members made a strong plea to the public to cooperate in investigations, Sheriff David Morgan confirmed Tuesday that several of the recent shootings in Escambia County involved a bounty on the victims.

There have been 20 shooting incidents this year, eight of which were fatal and about a dozen injuries.

“Is it really worth all the pain you are inflicting? At the end of the day, I would say, young man you are going to get caught. You are in a battle that you cannot win,” Lonnie Wesley, pastor of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, said to those involved in the shootings. “This is not a game. Get to someone you can trust. Stop this. Let’s get yourself over here; turn yourself in. Stop hurting your family.”

“They are contract killings,” Morgan said of some of the shootings. “This is a particularly stressing thing.”

Morgan stated the ECSO often gets little or no cooperation from victims, family members and witnesses as he urged the public to come forward with information.

“We can’t place a deputy on every street corner. We can’t place a deputy in everyone’s home. Therefore, without the community’s support, we will fail,” Morgan said. “We are dealing with a level of inactivity now in our community that is the most distressing part of this.”

He people with security system videos are refusing to turn them over, and even families of victims are refusing to talk.

“It’s just unbelievable what we are dealing with right now,” the sheriff said.

“We get zero assistance from neighbors we know have cameras,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. “We go to the parents of these victims….what we get is zero. We get nothing. We get a door slammed in our face and they say ‘go investigate it on your own’. We go down the street a little farther to people that were standing right there when it took place, and we get nothing. We get zero.”

Despite that, he said the ECSO is still aggressively working to solve the cases.

During an hour-long press conference, officials said perpetrators are becoming younger and younger, something State Attorney Bill Eddins said is happening throughout America.

“We’re praying that it’s not what will become the new norm in Escambia County with our young people,” Morgan said, adding that most of the people involved in recent criminal activity are age 15-19.

“Violent crime is being committed by younger and younger people,” Eddins said. “One of the primary reasons is America is awash in drugs.”

He said there are organized groups of juveniles that “routinely and constantly” burglarize vehicles looking for guns. The State Attorney’s Office is currently prosecuting 17 co-defendants, most between the ages of 15-19, in 168 cases where they were looking for guns, including the theft of one gun used in an armed carjacking.

Eddins said he has an aggressive approach to transfer violent or repeat youth offenders out of the juvenile justice system into adult court.

“My heart bleeds. Too many times, the lives that are lost are people that I know,” Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May said. “That’s why this is very emotional and very serious to me.”

“There is not one government official, one elected official that will ever be able to come in and solve the ills of a community without the community participating. These are our children; they are our responsibility. It’s our community. And together, we really can stand and make a difference,” May said.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.