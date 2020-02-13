New Sacred Heart Emergency Room Under Construction On Nine Mile Road

February 13, 2020

Ascension Sacred Heart has started construction on a new $11 million freestanding emergency room at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Stefani Road.

Construction on the 14,700 square-foot facility should be completed by the end of this year.

The emergency center will include 13 treatment rooms and two trauma rooms staffed by emergency medicine physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists. The ER will will include a lab, pharmacy, CT scanner and x-ray imaging. It will be open 24 hours a day.

Plans for the new ER were first announced last August.

Written by William Reynolds 

 