Navy Federal Ranks In Top 20 Of FORTUNE ‘100 Best Companies To Work For’

Navy Federal Credit Union is 19th on the 2020 FORTUNE list of the “100 Best Companies To Work For”. This is the 10th year the world’s largest credit union has received this award, and the highest ranking in company history.

“As a credit union, our team members are vital to our mission of serving our members,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “We know when a team member feels valued they are more engaged, fulfilled, and ready to serve through world-class service to our members.”

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback, evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. In awarding Navy Federal, FORTUNE noted that:

· 96 percent of employees say they were made to feel welcome when they joined the team and consider the employee benefits offered to be special and unique.

· 95 percent of Navy Federal employees are proud to tell others where they work and feel good about the ways the organization contributes to the community.

FORTUNE also recognized the family-like corporate atmosphere, as well as the numerous training and development programs at Navy Federal.

“We’re committed to fostering a workplace where our team members are proud to tell their friends and family where they work,” said McDuffie. “We’ve built a strong sense of community at the credit union and want to provide a great place to work for our team members for years to come. It’s an honor to once again be included among the best for these efforts.”