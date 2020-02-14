Molino Man Charged With Grand Theft From Business On His Street

A 69-year old Molino man is charged with stealing two air compressors from a business just down the street from his home.

Winfred Arnold Sims, 69, was charged with felony grand theft, dealing in stolen property and criminal mischief with property damage.

Sims allegedly stole two 60-gallon air compressors valued at a total of $1,300 from a business on Omega Drive in Molino. On January 10, the business discovered that wires were cut and the compressors were missing from the outside of the building.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Sims, who lives just two houses away, contacted him multiple times asking if he had any leads about the missing compressors. The victim told deputies that he believed Sims was involved in the theft because they had a previous dispute, according to an arrest report.

The ECSO met with an individual that allegedly purchased the air compressors from Sims, and found them to be a match, according to the report. Deputies said the cut electrical cords on the air compressors matched the cords at the shop in Molino, and a broken part found at the scene of the crime also matched.

Sims told deputies that he “knew nothing about any air compressors nor had he had any air compressors to sell”, the arrest report says.

Sims was released from the Escambia County Jail on $8,500 bond.