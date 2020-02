Local Players Named To 2019 Class 1A All-State Football Teams

Several local players have been named to the 2019 Class 1A All-State Football Teams compiled by FloridaHSFootball.com.

They are:

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

WR – Brent Eister, Sr., Jay

HONORABLE MENTION





RB Jayden Jackson, Jr., Northview

RB Trent Pebbles, Sr., Northview

OL Garrick Davis, Sr., Northview

OL Cameron Findley, Sr., Northview

DL Aunterio Minor, Sr., Northview

QB Judd Smith, Sr., Jay