Home Invasion, Shooting Were At Home Used For Drug Distribution, ECSO Says

The reported home invasion that ended with a shooting Monday off Nine Mile Road was at a residence being used for drug activity, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Sunnehanna Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. They discovered it was possibly a home invasion, and the suspect had been driven to a local hospital and dropped off.

The ECSO obtained a search warrant, and what they found inside the home added another angle to the investigation.

“We did a search warrant that uncovered evidence of narcotics distribution inside,” ECSO Major Andrew Hobbs said. “But the homeowner is not being forthcoming and stories don’t match. At this point we are sure if it was a home invasion or a drug deal gone bad.”

The alleged suspect was dropped off at West Florida Hospital with gunshot wounds by someone driving a pickup truck. A deputy spotted the pickup in the parking lot and gave chase. After the pickup collided with several vehicles, the chase was called off.

At last report, there had been no arrests in the case as deputies work through their investigation.

“The person sitting in the hospital with gunshot wounds is not being cooperative and neither is the homeowner,” Hobbs said.

