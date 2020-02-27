Hilda Jean Cornelius

February 27, 2020

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Hilda quietly passed away to awake in Heaven to see her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She first loved Jesus and the Bible from which she lived her life. She loved to tell others of the joy of salvation which she had found in Jesus. Hilda’s favorite passage was Psalm 23. She loved her family and church, Bible Baptist Church, of Pace, FL.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Watford.

Hilda is survived by husband of 42 years, Larry Cornelius; daughters, Tammie and Christine (Derring); step-sons, Larry (Amanda) and Robert; mother, Allie Mae; brother, Buck (Pam); and sisters, Wanda (John), Diane (John), and Tine (Gerald).

Hilda’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Danny Brock officiating.

Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Rondol Dixon, Robbie Burris, Richard Ward, Mike Thompson, Martin Taylor, Rodney Lewis, and Charles Stephens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Association or Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.

