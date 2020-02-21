Giving Campaign Raises $15.5K for Public Schools Foundation

February 21, 2020

During the Escambia County School District’s workplace giving campaign for the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, employees gave $15,547.75. This amount will be matched dollar for dollar to give the Foundation funds to use in program like Grants for Excellence.

This year’s top school contributors were: Warrington Elementary School, Ransom Middle School, and Booker T. Washington High School. The top department was Continuous Improvement/School Choice. Their names will be engraved on a plaque that will be displayed at the J.E. Hall Center.

