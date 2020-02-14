Gary Amerson Of Bratt Named Cybersecurity Center Director At Auburn University At Montgomery

Gary Amerson of Bratt has been selected as the inaugural director of the Center for Cyber Security at Auburn University at Montgomery after an extensive national search.

Amerson has a strong functional background in cybersecurity in both industry and federal settings. He is joining AUM from the Naval Education and Training Command where he was the head of the Operational Cyber Security Support Branch at Saufley Field. At Saufley, he was responsible for the security and availability of training networks and complex transformation goals on three continents.

In addition to his operational cyber experience, Amerson has taught cybersecurity classes at Bellevue University, Nebraska, for twelve years and was instrumental in the evolution of their program.

Before retiring from the Air Force, he also wrote curriculum as the first superintendent of training at the schoolhouse for aircrew training for nine unique crew positions.

“I was drawn to AUM by the amazing growth AUM has demonstrated, especially over the last three years,” Amerson said. “U.S. News & World Report rankings continue to go up in multiple categories, and I want to see us recognized for our cyber program next. I can’t wait to help build on the growth already in place and I look forward to creating new, exciting opportunities for AUM students, both in the classroom and in the community.”

Amerson earned a bachelor’s degree in business information systems with information security concentration from Bellevue University in 2005 and a master’s degree in management information systems with a cybersecurity concentration from Bellevue University in 2008. He also became a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) in 2010.