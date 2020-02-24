Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower After Midweek Hike

February 24, 2020

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week before drifting downward by a penny.

The average price per gallon across the state was $2.41 Sunday night, but Escambia County drivers were paying an average of $2.32. In North Escambia Sunday night, two Cantonment stations were lower at $2.25.

“Although gas prices are declining again, drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Refineries are entering spring maintenance season, where they conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to a more expensive summer gasoline – as required by the EPA. This work can lead to reduced refinery output at a time when driving demand increases for spring break. In recent years, the imbalance of springtime supply and demand led to price hikes of 20-60 cents, which was spread out over the course of a few months.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 