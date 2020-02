Flags Fly At Half Staff In Florida To Mark Parkland Shooting Anniversary

Friday was Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day in Florida.

The day marked two years since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags flown at half staff at all government buildings in the state.

Pictured: The flag at half staff on Friday at Bratt Elementary School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.