Escambia Man Gets Nearly 30 Years For Sexual Abuse Of Child

February 14, 2020

An Escambia County man will spend nearly three decades in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

Jason James Vazquez, 40, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 29 years after he entered a plea to four counts of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and three counts of battery. Vazquez was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory
requirements.

In May 2019, the 14-year old child disclosed to a family member that Vazquez had been abusing her for several years. Tthe Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House launched an investigation that led to Vazquez’s arrest.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 