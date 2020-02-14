Escambia Man Gets Nearly 30 Years For Sexual Abuse Of Child

An Escambia County man will spend nearly three decades in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

Jason James Vazquez, 40, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 29 years after he entered a plea to four counts of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and three counts of battery. Vazquez was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory

requirements.

In May 2019, the 14-year old child disclosed to a family member that Vazquez had been abusing her for several years. Tthe Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House launched an investigation that led to Vazquez’s arrest.