Escambia County Repaves Portion Of Greenland Road

A portion of Greenland Road in Davisville was repaved last week as part of Escambia County ongoing resurfacing projects.

The roadway was resurfaced from Highway 97 east about three-quarters of a mile to the pavement change where the dirt portion of the Greenland Road was paved in 2016.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.