Escambia County Public Meetings This Week
February 24, 2020
Here is a schedule of this week’s Escambia County public meetings:
Monday, February 24
Library Board of Governance – 4 p.m., 1301 W. Gregory St.
Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Public Workshop – 6 p.m., 333 Commerce St.
Wednesday, February 26
Coffee with the Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m., McDonald’s Restaurant, 5 S. Blue Angel Parkway
Public Safety Coordinating Council – 12 p.m., Court Administration, 5th Floor Conference Room, 190 Governmental Center
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Visit Pensacola Board of Directors Meeting – 3 p.m., 120 Church St.
Santa Rose Island Authority Committee Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna
Thursday, February 27
Extension Council Meeting – 5 p.m., 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
Friday, February 28
Black History Month Program – 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.
