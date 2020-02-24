Escambia County Public Meetings This Week

February 24, 2020

Here is a schedule of this week’s Escambia County public meetings:

Monday, February 24

Library Board of Governance – 4 p.m., 1301 W. Gregory St.

Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Public Workshop – 6 p.m., 333 Commerce St.

Wednesday, February 26

Coffee with the Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m., McDonald’s Restaurant, 5 S. Blue Angel Parkway

Public Safety Coordinating Council – 12 p.m., Court Administration, 5th Floor Conference Room, 190 Governmental Center

Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Visit Pensacola Board of Directors Meeting – 3 p.m., 120 Church St.

Santa Rose Island Authority Committee Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna

Thursday, February 27

Extension Council Meeting – 5 p.m., 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Friday, February 28

Black History Month Program – 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

