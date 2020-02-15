ECUA Sewage Spills: 307,000 Gallons Into A Swamp; 8,000 Gallons Into A Stream

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority had a 307,000 gallon sewage spill into a swamp and a seperate spill that resulted in 8,000 gallons of raw sewage into a stream, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

307,000 Gallon Spill

An estimated 307,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a swampy area near Boiling Brook Circle. ECUA responded to a sewer odor complaint in the 200 block of Boiling Brook Circle. When they arrived on scene, they found sewer smell was coming from a remote swampy area north the address, between the address and I-10.

Once they were able to get into the swampy area to access they situation, they discovered a damaged sewer main and an overflowing manhole. Crews were able to successfully stop the sewage flow by plugging the manhole at the south end of Coronet Drive and installing a holding tank.

The damaged main is being repaired by an approved contractor, and bacterial monitoring was initiated.

In accordance with standard operating procedure, the ECUA notified the State Warning Point, the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

8,000 Gallon Spill

On Friday a contractored bored through a sewer force main at 1876 East Nine Mile Road, near University Parkway. Approximately 8,000 gallons of raw sewage entered a nearby stream, according to a FDEP report.

Crews cleaned up the remaining spill and applied biocide to the area.