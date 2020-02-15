ECUA Sewage Spills: 307,000 Gallons Into A Swamp; 8,000 Gallons Into A Stream

February 15, 2020

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority had a 307,000 gallon sewage spill into a swamp and a seperate spill that resulted in 8,000 gallons of raw sewage into a stream, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

307,000 Gallon Spill

An estimated 307,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into a swampy area near Boiling Brook Circle. ECUA responded to a sewer odor complaint in the 200 block of Boiling Brook Circle. When they arrived on scene, they found sewer smell was coming from a remote swampy area north the address, between the address and I-10.

Once they were able to get into the swampy area to access they situation, they discovered a damaged sewer main and an overflowing manhole. Crews were able to successfully stop the sewage flow by plugging the manhole at the south end of Coronet Drive and installing a holding tank.

The damaged main is being repaired by an approved contractor, and bacterial monitoring was initiated.

In accordance with standard operating procedure, the ECUA notified the State Warning Point, the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

8,000 Gallon Spill

On Friday a contractored bored through a sewer force main at 1876 East Nine Mile Road, near University Parkway. Approximately 8,000 gallons of raw sewage entered a nearby stream, according to a FDEP report.

Crews cleaned up the remaining spill and applied biocide to the area.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 