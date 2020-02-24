Curriculum Fair Monday Evening For Incoming Ernest Ward Middle School Students

A curriculum fair for incoming sixth graders and students new to Ernest Ward Middle School will be held Monday evening.

The presentation begins promptly at 5 p.m. and will give students and parents a chance to learn about class options.

Registration cards will be giving to sixth grade students at their current school this week. Registration cards should be returned to the current school no later than Friday, March 6.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.