Contractor Hits Water Main On Nine Mile Road

February 13, 2020

A 16-inch water main was hit by a contractor working near the Kangaroo Express on Nine Mile Road at I-10 Thursday morning, according to ECUA. The contractor worked to make the necessary repairs.

A resulting water outage impacted part of the surrounding area, including the Navy Federal campus on Nine Mile Road.

The situation did not prompt a boil water notice, according to ECUA spokesperson Nathalie Bowers, because the water pressure at the damage location did not drop low enough.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 