Cat Country 98.7 Named ACM Station Of The Year For The Fourth Time

For the fourth time, Cat Country 98.7 has been named Small Market Station of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

“I’m so proud of our whole team. This achievement is exciting for the community of Pensacola, and we are incredibly honored,” Cat Country 98.7 owner Dave Hoxeng said.

The 55th Annual ACM Awards Show will air locally on WKRG 5 at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Locally owned Cat Country won the Small Market Station of the Year Award previously in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

Pictured: The Cat Country 98.7 mascot at the Pensacola Beach Mardi Gras Parade. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.