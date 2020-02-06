Cantonment Man Gets 25 Years For Sexual Battery Of Underage Girl

A Cantonment man was sentenced to state prison Wednesday for the sexual battery of an underage girl.

Adam Lee Bryant, 38, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 25 years in state prison followed by lifetime sexual offender probation.

Bryant entered a plea to one count of sexual battery on a victim under 12 while in the position of familial or custodial authority and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. Bryant was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory requirements.

The charges stem from a September 2019 investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House.

Bryant called an adult female and confessed that he had inappropriate contact with the girl over a three year period and said he was ready to turn himself in and face his punishment, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Bryant was a truck driver who would be away from home for long periods of time. When not on the road, he would sometimes be home alone with the girl because she is homeschooled, the arrest report states.