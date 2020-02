Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for January. They are:

Pre-K

Trey Knighten

Ridge Odom

Kindergarten

Annalynn Hadley

Breanna Greenwell

Emma Brewer

Ruth Bryan

Caleb Madison

First Grade

Luke Craft

Sanora Martin

Joshua Brewer

Shirley Yang

Second Grade

Shalyn Summerall

Houston Smith

Rylan Johnson

Third Grade

Ava McCann

Noah Luker

Landon Barlow

Dillon Wiggins

Kintley Flowers

Fourth Grade

Hunter Parker

Owen Hobein

Ja’keriyah Jacobs

Brooklynn Reynolds

Fifth Grade

Logan Morris

Avery Stuckey

Lori Hall

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.