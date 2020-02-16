B-17 Bomber Flies The Skies Above Escambia County

February 16, 2020

Escambia County residents may have seen a B-17 bomber in the skies Saturday.

It’s part of the Liberty Foundation’s 2020 Salute to Veterans Tour. The B-17 known as “Ye Olde Pub” was built in 1944 and is newly painted with the markings of the 379th Bomb Group.

We are told the B-17 flew over North Escambia Saturday morning for maintenance checks.

The plane tours the country for flight experiences and is at Pensacola Aviation, 4145 Jerry L Maygarden Road through Sunday afternoon. Rides begin at 10 a.m. and free ground tours are available after each day’s last flight, usually after 2:30.

B-17 rides are $475 per non-Liberty Foundation Member or $450 per Liberty Foundation member. For more information or to book a ride, call (678) 589-7433.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

