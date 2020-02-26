Another Fatal Shooting Reported In Escambia County

February 26, 2020

Another deadly shooting was reported in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon, the ninth since the first of the year.

It happened on Baylen Street near Yonge Street about 4:15 p.m. As deputies were on the way to the shooting scene, the gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital where he died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has talked to a witness, but they say she is not cooperating.

Names and other details have not been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office  continues their investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 