Another Fatal Shooting Reported In Escambia County

Another deadly shooting was reported in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon, the ninth since the first of the year.

It happened on Baylen Street near Yonge Street about 4:15 p.m. As deputies were on the way to the shooting scene, the gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital where he died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has talked to a witness, but they say she is not cooperating.

Names and other details have not been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.