Al-Qaida Leader That Claimed Responsibility For NAS Pensacola Attack Is Now Dead, Trump Says

The al-Qaida leader that recently claimed responsibility to the deadly terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola is now dead.

At the direction of President Donald Trump, “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qassim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)”, according to a White House statement released Thursday night.

“Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden,” the statement continued. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.”

Trump said the United States and its allies are safefter as a result of his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm,” Trump said.

In an 18-minute video, Al-Rimi said Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani was a “courageous knight” and a “hero” for the NAS Pensacola attack that killed three before Alshamrani was shot and killed by two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Eight other people were wounded.