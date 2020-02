‘You Came To Help My Dad’ – Valentine’s For Local Heroes At The Library

“You came to help my dad,” one child said after handing a hand-colored page to a fireman Thursday night at the Century Branch Library.

Children colored and made giant Valentine’s cards for local heroes from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS during the program.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.