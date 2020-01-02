What Will The Price Of Gas Be In 2020? AAA Offers Predictions

AAA is offering their projections for gas prices in 2020.

“Looking forward, gas prices in 2020 are likely to follow a similar trend as in 2019; with price hikes in the spring, then a steady decline through the fall,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Looking at futures prices, Florida gasoline could average around $2.50 per gallon in the first quarter, then jump 20-30 cents in the spring as refiners conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer gasoline. From there, gas prices decline slowly from July-September, then more rapidly through the end of the year. Based on current projections, Florida’s state average could finish 2020 in the $2.30 price range.”

Gas prices in 2019 averaged less than the year before. Prices at the pump averaged nearly $2.50 per gallon in 2019. That’s 15 cents per gallon less than the annual average in 2018, but 13 cents more than what drivers paid in 2017.

As of Wednesday, the average price per gallon was $2.45 across Florida, $2.50 in Escambia County and $2.43 in Cantonment.