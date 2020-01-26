Weekly Traffic Alerts – This Week’s State Road Project Slowdowns

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10/U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, Jan 26.

o Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

o U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Jan. 26.

U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.

· I-10 Routine Maintenance from U.S. 90A and east of Scenic Highway - There will be intermittent and alternating east and westbound lane restrictions between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 28 for lighting and sign repair.

· I-10 Routine Maintenance from U.S. 90A and east of Scenic Highway - There will be intermittent and alternating east and westbound lane restrictions between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 28 for lighting and sign repair.

- The eastbound, inside lane will be closed over U.S. 90A, 1.6 miles west of Pine Forest Road, from midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 as crews repair bridge lights. · S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) to U.S. 29 – Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. as crews perform drainage work. These operations are anticipated to take seven to ten days to complete. Traffic will be detoured to Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard.

– Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. as crews perform drainage work. These operations are anticipated to take seven to ten days to complete. Traffic will be detoured to Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard. · S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from Beulah Road to S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road)- The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers will be able to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for through March 2020.

The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers will be able to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for through March 2020. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

– Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. · U .S. 90 (Cervantes Street) from 15th Avenue to 18th Avenue, S.R. 289 (9th Avenue) between Cervantes and Blount Streets; S.R. 291 (Davis Highway/Martin Luther King Jr Drive) between Cervantes and Blount Streets Sanitary Sewer Video- There will be intermittent lane restrictions near selected intersections on Cervantes Street, 9th Avenue, and Davis Highway/ Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 through Thursday, Jan. 30 as crews inspect sanitary sewer lines.

There will be intermittent lane restrictions near selected intersections on Cervantes Street, 9th Avenue, and Davis Highway/ Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 through Thursday, Jan. 30 as crews inspect sanitary sewer lines. · Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. Crews are currently pouring the westside approach slab. The roadway is temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Workers are grading, preparing to pour concrete ditch pavement, installing guardrail, and placing temporary striping. Traffic will remain shifted on the temporary diversion until construction of the new structure is complete.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Jan. 26.

- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Jan. 26. · U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway) Turn lane Construction between Serosa Drive and Shellfish Lane - There will be lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31 as crews construct a new westbound, right turn lane and reconstruct an eastbound, left turn lane at Serosa Drive.

- There will be lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Jan. 31 as crews construct a new westbound, right turn lane and reconstruct an eastbound, left turn lane at Serosa Drive. · U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- There will be intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. near Bostic Lane for drainage work.

There will be intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. near Bostic Lane for drainage work. · U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Construction activities continue along the following seven locations: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Workers continue operations on concrete curb and gutter, traffic separators, base, and irrigation repairs. Motorists may encounter lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to C.R. 87A (Market Road) in Jay - There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

- There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, outside lane closures as crews perform expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, outside lane closures as crews perform expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Northbound, left turn lane and median modifications work continue Operations will take place in the median of the roadway. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather