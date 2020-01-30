Readers Submitted Beautiful Rainbow Photos. Here Are A Few Our Favorites.
January 30, 2020
People across the North Escambia area were treated to a beautiful rainbow as skies begin to clear Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of readers submitted photos or posted them on our social media sites. Here are a few of our favorites.
Pictured top: Rainbow photographed Wednesday afternoon in Flomaton by Katie Fowler.
Above by Katy Jones
Above by Angie Lynn
Above: Flomaton by Dietrich Bondurant
Above: Century by Mae Hildreth
Above: McDavid by April White
Above by Shawn Moye
Above Highway 29 Cantonment by Mikie Johnson
Above by Tiffany White
Above by Dixie Hadley
Above McDavid by Matthew Kennell
