Readers Submitted Beautiful Rainbow Photos. Here Are A Few Our Favorites.

People across the North Escambia area were treated to a beautiful rainbow as skies begin to clear Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of readers submitted photos or posted them on our social media sites. Here are a few of our favorites.

Pictured top: Rainbow photographed Wednesday afternoon in Flomaton by Katie Fowler.

Above by Katy Jones

Above by Angie Lynn

Above: Flomaton by Dietrich Bondurant

Above: Century by Mae Hildreth

Above: McDavid by April White

Above by Shawn Moye

Above Highway 29 Cantonment by Mikie Johnson

Above by Tiffany White

Above by Dixie Hadley

Above McDavid by Matthew Kennell

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.