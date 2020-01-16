NAS Pensacola Remains Closed To The Public

NAS Pensacola, including the museum and lighthouse, remain closed to the general public.

Base access remains available to DoD ID cardholders and veterans with a Veteran Health identification Card (VHIC) from the Department of Veterans Affairs only. The Trusted Travelers Program is still in effect and DoD ID cardholders can escort guests onto the installation and to the museum and lighthouse.

The base has been closed to the public since the December 6 terrorist attack.