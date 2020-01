Molino Is Sew Cool: Learn Sewing Basics At The Molino Library

The West Florida Libraries¬† will present “Molino Is Sew Cool” Monday afternoon, January 27.

It’s a chance to learn the fundamentals of sewing and make potholders. No experience is necessary, and materials will be provided for the 1 p.m. program.

The Molino Branch Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Complex.