Job Service Moves Into New Location Inside Century Town Hall

CareerSource Escarosa hopes to be up and running by Wednesday in their new location inside the Century town hall.

The nonprofit agency that provides employment and training resources for area job seekers and employers is leasing about 200 square feet of a storage room just off the lobby of the town hall for zero rent. They will reimburse the town $150 per month for utility costs.

CareerSource CEO Sheryl Rehberg said phone and internet service are scheduled to be installed Wednesday, allowing the office to open. A video conferencing system that allows face to face interaction with the Social Security Administration was operated by CareerSource at their previous standalone location in a mobile home on North Century Boulevard won’t be available immediately at the town hall location.

The agency vacated the mobile home at the end of their lease term because it was “falling apart”, according to Rehberg.

The contract between the town and CareerSource can be terminated by either party upon 30 days notice.

Pictured: CareerSource Escarosa was in the process of moving into space at the Century Town Hall on Monday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.