Get Your GED In 2020 At The Molino Library

Area residents can obtain their GED during the new year in Molino.

Ged classes will be held at the Molino Community Center every Monday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. beginning January 9. This is an open enrollment program, so students may enroll anytime during the semester.

Classes are actively taught by certified teachers and personalized instruction is given based on each individual student’s academic level. Tuition is $30 per semester.

Contact Patricia Harrison at George Stone at (850) 941-6200 ext. 2361 for more information. Visit georgestonecenter.com to register.