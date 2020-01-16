Flood Warning Continues For Escambia River At Century

A flood warning for the Escambia River at Century has been extended through next Monday afternoon.

Wednesday night, the river stage was 18.2 feet. Minor flooding was occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 17.0 feet, and the Escambia River will continue to crest near 18.4 feet on Thursday. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage by late Monday morning. At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.

File photo.