Escambia County Veterans Court In Need Of Mentors

The Escambia County Veterans Court is in need of mentors.

Veterans Treatment Court Judge Gary Bergosh is looking to build upon the program by hosing a kick-off event the Artel Gallery of Pensacola on Wednesday, January 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Veterans Treatment Court was initiated in 2015 in Escambia County as a proactive response to justice-involved veterans with non-violent criminal conduct related to mental health and substance abuse issues stemming from military service. The program allows honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to engage in the closely monitored program that requires regular court appearances (a weekly minimum in the early phase of the program), as well as mandatory attendance at treatment sessions and frequent and random testing for substance use.

Bergosh said vterans respond favorably to this structured environment, given their past experiences in the Armed Forces.

“Since establishing Escambia’s Veterans Treatment Court, we have seen decreased incarceration for military veteran non-violent offenders and an increase in the number of veterans receiving substance and mental health assistance,” said Judge Bergosh, a retired Marine Corps officer.

For more information call (850) 595-4388.