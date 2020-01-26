Escambia County Tropicana Public Speaking Contest Winners Named

January 26, 2020

Over 1,500 students in grades 4-6 participated in the Escambia County 4-H Tropicana Public Speaking contest. Individual classroom winners advance to the school level before competing at the county contest.

The county-wide contest had 12 public, home, and private school winners who competed at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment.

Winners were:

4th/5th Grade

1st place – Aubrey McMillion, Pensacola Beach Elementary

2nd place – Ryan King, R.C. Lipscomb Elementary

3rd place – Erin Reilly, Creative Learning Academy

Honorable mention – Maggie Nutter, Aletheia Christian Academy

Other finalists were: Landon Hommerbocker, Jim Allen Elementary; Ashanti McPherson, Montclair Elementary; Lyra Wilkinson, McArthur Elementary; and Sophia Worley, N.B. Cook Elementary.

Sixth Grade

1st place – Emma Ward, Aletheia Christian Academy

2nd place – Charlotte Wymant, Creative Learning Academy

3rd place – Tucker Padgett, homeschooled

Honorable mention – Maegan Coleman, Ransom Middle School

Students learn how to select a topic, create, write and deliver a speech before an audience.

