ECSO: Century Man Goes On Rampage With Baseball Bat In A House With Seven Kids

A Century man allegedly went on a rampage, threatening to use a baseball bat to kill everyone in a house occupied by seven children while assaulting an adult female.

Brian O’Neil Madison, 32, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Madison had lived with the female victim for 11 months, according to arrest report, and walked into the bedroom screaming about the location of his possessions. He grabbed the victim, snatched her out of the house causing her to fall on the steps and continued screaming at her incoherently. Someone in the house gathered the children and locked them in a bedroom.

Madison reentered the house armed with a baseball bat as the victim tried to hide in a bathroom. He struck the door with the bat, grabbed her by the throat and began to threaten to hit her with the bad. Instead, he smashed the bathroom sink, the report states.

Responding deputies found several broken tables, a smashed bathroom sink and overturned bed in the house.

The report notes none of the children observed any of they violence but could hear yelling and screaming as Madison broke items in the house.

Madison was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.