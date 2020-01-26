Did You See A Sundog Saturday? (And What Is A Sundog Anyway?)

People across the North Escambia area were treated to a cool sight Saturday afternoon. Sundogs are a literally cool natural phenomenon as light bends around in icy crystals.

They are colored spots of light, much like rainbows, that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present, according to the National Weather Service. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog.

Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means “with the sun”.

Pictured: A sundog over Walnut Hill Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.