Did You Know Escambia County Has A Veterans Service Officer?



Escambia County Veterans Service Officer Andy Huffman is available to assist veterans and their families in Escambia County.

His primary duty is assisting veterans file for disability and non-service connected pension claims and obtain health care benefits with the VA. Assistance is also provided to widows who may be entitled to survivor and/or burial benefits.

Huffman works by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (850) 595-2409.

Huffman is retired from the Coast Guard after service as a criminal investigator for over 30 years.

Pictured: Escambia County Veterans Service Officer Andy Huffman (right) meets with veteran James Borham. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.