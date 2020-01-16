Did You Know Escambia County Has A Veterans Service Officer?

January 16, 2020


Escambia County Veterans Service Officer Andy Huffman is available to assist veterans and their families in Escambia County.

His primary duty is assisting veterans file for disability and non-service connected pension claims and obtain health care benefits with the VA. Assistance is also provided to widows who may be entitled to survivor and/or burial benefits.

Huffman works by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (850) 595-2409.

Huffman is retired from the Coast Guard after service as a criminal investigator for over 30 years.

Pictured: Escambia County Veterans Service Officer Andy Huffman (right) meets with veteran James Borham. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 