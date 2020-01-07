Cantonment Woman Facing Felony Charges For Allegedly Trying To Cash Forged Checks

A Cantonment woman is facing two felony charges for allegedly trying to cash bad checks at a local credit union.

Jessie Nicole Fisk, 23, attempted to cash two forged checks at Navy Federal Credit Union where she had an account, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. An alert Navy Federal teller noticed the writing on the front and the endorsement on the back of the check appeared to be the same handwriting, and Fisk’s Navy Federal account was already flagged for fraudulent activity over $800 in the past. The checks were written on a PenAir Federal Credit Union account, and when called PenAir advised that the checks were no good.

The owner of the PenAir account told the ECSO she had never given any checks to Fisk and did not believe her PenAir account was even still open.

The two checks Fisk attempted to pass totaled $700. She was charged with two felony counts of uttering a forged instrument and was released from Escambia County Jail on a $7,000 bond.