NAS Pensacola Announces Holiday Access Updates For Base And Barrancas National Cemetery

With the current FBI shoot investigation ongoing onboard NAS Pensacola, the installation remains open for current DoD ID cardholders only.

The Trusted Travelers Program is still in affect and DoD ID cardholders can escort guests onto the installation and to the museum and lighthouse.

Access to Barrancas National Cemetery remains as normal. Visitors to Barrancas National Cemetery without a DoD ID card may obtain a pass at the Visitor Control Center (VCC), which is located at the Main Gate. VCC hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.