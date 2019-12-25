Just Call Them Angels: Firefighters Respond In A Big Way To Make Christmas Special For Local Kids

Call them first responders.. Call them firefighters. Or just call them Christmas angels.

Christmas was fast approaching, but there were still multiple children in need on the My Father’s Vineyard church Angel Tree. It began to look like they might not get the help with the Christmas presents they needed.

But Escambia County firefighters stepped up in a big way to help those local children this Christmas, including an extra special delivery for a family that lost everything in a Cantonment house fire.

NorthEscambia.com photographer Kristi Price worked her magic behind the scenes to help it all come together.

One by one the firefighters came to help. The volunteers and career firefighters from the Cantonment, Molino, Ensley, Brent and West Pensacola fire stations reached deep into their own pockets to purchase gifts or make a donation. The Escambia County Professional Firefighters Local 4131 was also quick to help, donating hundreds of dollars for the Christmas cause.

The Emerald Coast Dragway held a two-day toy drive last weekend, even though their races were rained out. The race collected enough toys to sponsor multiple children.

Other individuals chipped in to complete the Angel Tree sponsorships.

The firefighters also came together to make Christmas a little extra special for a family that lost everything in a house fire October 27 just two blocks behind the Cantonment Fire Station. The family of four escaped uninjured, but needed some extra help at Christmas time.

The firefighters got in touch with Santa, and gave him a ride to the family’s current home this past Monday night. They came bearing the gifts donated by the firefighters for the two children (and yes, there was even a stuffed dalmatian in true firefighter style). The firefighter’s union also donated $500 to help the family.

Many of the gifts were reserved to open Christmas morning, including shiny new bicycles.

Monday night was one child’s birthday, so Santa even brought a birthday cake donated by Publix at University Town Center.

The Cantonment fire crew that visited the family Monday night was the same crew that responded as the family crawled out of windows to escape the burning home. And that did not go unnoticed by one of the children.

“You are one of the ones that helped save our life last time, right?”, the child asked one of the firefighters.

“Yes,” he said.

You can call them first responders. Or firefighters. Or just call them angels.

NorthEscambia.com photos.