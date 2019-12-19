Giving Back: Georgia Pastor Holds Christmas Toy Giveaway In Century (Photo Gallery)

A Georgia pastor pulled into Century Tuesday with a truck load of toys and household items to make the Christmas a bit brighter in the town he once called home.

Century native Rev. Dr. Vincent Dortch now lives in Atlanta and is pastor of Antioch Baptist Church is Carrollton, Georgia. He conducted the giveaway in honor of his late grandmother, Jennie V. Dortch of Century.

Families lined up at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4 for the event. They were able to get toys for Christmas, along with a few household essentials like toilet paper.

“I always had a desire to come back home and be a blessing to my people,” Dortch said. “I’m doing it all in the honor of my grandmother, who is deceased, because she always taught us as grandkids and kids as the Lord blesses you, give back to your people.”

“Lord we pray that everything that’s been received that you get the glory to honor, and that you bless these families as they go through this holiday,” he prayed at the conclusion of the event. “…and Lord that we remember most of all that is not about the toys but it’s about your son Jesus Christ and so we say thank you. And Lord bless Century as a whole and each and everyone in the surrounding areas.”

The Dortch family in Century suffered a tragic loss this year when 4-year old Kamerius Dortch was struck and killed by a car in mid-April.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.