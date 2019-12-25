A Christmas Miracle: The Miracle League’s Annual Christmas Party

Santa visited with Miracle League players at their recent Christmas party at Tate High School.

Numerous Tate High student organizations and volunteers came together to put on the party, including the Student Council, Beta Club, American Sign Language Club, Early Childhood Education, Diamond Girls, Drama Department, Yearbook and Community Care Givers.

The Miracle League players were able to visit Santa, enjoy dinner, watch a special performance of The Polar Express, take part in numerous activities including a snowball fight and sing Christmas carols in American Sign Language.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured above and below:: Miracle League players visit with Santa Claus during the league’s annual Christmas party at Tate High School. Pictured bottom: A party goer signs “I love you” when Santa Claus arrived. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.