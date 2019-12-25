A Christmas Miracle: The Miracle League’s Annual Christmas Party

December 25, 2019

Santa visited with Miracle League players at their recent Christmas party at Tate High School.

Numerous Tate High student organizations and volunteers came together to put on the party, including the Student Council, Beta Club, American Sign Language Club, Early Childhood Education, Diamond Girls, Drama Department, Yearbook and Community Care Givers.

The Miracle League players were able to visit Santa, enjoy dinner, watch a special performance of The Polar Express, take part in numerous activities including a snowball fight and sing Christmas carols in American Sign Language.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured above and below:: Miracle League players visit with Santa Claus during the league’s annual Christmas party at Tate High School. Pictured bottom: A party goer signs “I love you” when Santa Claus arrived. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, Features, TOP STORIES 

 