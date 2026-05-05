Warm And Mostly Sunny Today; Rain By Thursday

North Escambia will enjoy a warm and breezy start to the week as temperatures climb toward the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. The calm weather shifts mid-week as a frontal system approaches, bringing a significant 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms by Thursday. Unsettled conditions will linger through Friday and into the weekend, with scattered showers remaining a possibility through Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.