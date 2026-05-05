Warm And Mostly Sunny Today; Rain By Thursday

May 5, 2026

North Escambia will enjoy a warm and breezy start to the week as temperatures climb toward the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. The calm weather shifts mid-week as a frontal system approaches, bringing a significant 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms by Thursday. Unsettled conditions will linger through Friday and into the weekend, with scattered showers remaining a possibility through Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 