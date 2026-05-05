Tonight: North Escambia Community Forum With FDOT On Transportation Issues

May 5, 2026

Tonight at the Molino Community Center, state and local officials will gather with residents for a follow-up forum on North Escambia’s transportation and infrastructure future.

The Community Information Forum, hosted by State Representative Michelle Salzman and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), begins at 5:30 p.m. It is designed to provide updated project timelines and address growth concerns following a heavily attended session in January.

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA Representative Kevin Stephens, and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell are also expected to participate.

Residents attending the forum will have the opportunity to receive updates on ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, ask questions directly to agency representatives, and provide feedback on local transportation needs. The event is intended to foster open communication between the community and public officials as efforts continue to address growth, mobility, and roadway improvements in the North Escambia area.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at the Molino Community Center at 6450A Highway 95A.

Pictured: A January 2026 community meeting at the Molino Community center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 