Northview Lady Chiefs Look For Regional Semifinal Win Tonight

The Northview Lady Chiefs open regional semifinal play this evening at Northview.

The Chiefs will take on the Holmes County Blue Devils in a game that was rescheduled from Thursday to Tuesday, due to a high chance of rain currently in the forecast for Thursday. Ranked No. 1, Northview (18-5) will host No. 4 Holmes County (8-16) at 6 p.m.

The regional finals are still scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. With a semifinal win, Northview will face the winner of the game between No. 2 Chipley (19-4) and No. 3 Jay (11-12).

The state Rural semifinal is May 19, followed by the state championship on May 20, at Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.