Ice Flyers Fall In Game Three Of First Round Playoffs

The season came to an end on Sunday for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Pensacola lost to the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-3 in overtime to end of the best of three series. On Wednesday, they lost to the Thunderbolts 4-1, and Friday won 3-1 at home in Pensacola.

This year, the Pensacola Ice Flyers have set a new franchise attendance record for the fourth consecutive season.

A total of 168,493 fans attended Ice Flyers games during the 2025–26 regular season, surpassing last year’s total of 152,702 and continuing a steady rise in support from the Pensacola community.

“When you look at attendance numbers like these, it really speaks to the connection between our organization and the Pensacola community. It’s easy to focus on the number itself, but what stands out more is what it represents. Over the last four seasons, this has become something people here really care about and want to be a part of. That kind of support doesn’t happen everywhere. We don’t take it lightly, and we are extremely grateful,” said owner Greg Harris.

The season included five sellout crowds, highlighted by both 5 Dollar Nights, Wiener Dog Race Night, and two Military Appreciation Nights, including the final regular season home game this past weekend.

Night after night, the Hangar provided an environment that has become a consistent advantage for the Ice Flyers and a central part of the game night experience.

“There’s a lot that goes into creating that kind of atmosphere. Our staff puts in a ton of work behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly, from the fan experience to the details people may not even notice. When you combine that with the way our fans show up and the energy they bring, it creates something that players feel and respond to,” said Senior Director of Operations Brenden Arney.

The Ice Flyers have now increased their total attendance in each of the past four seasons, marking one of the strongest stretches of sustained growth in franchise history.